Child state allowances paid in July 2022 total 995.06 million RON

Child state allowances paid in July 2022 totaled 995.06 million RON, the average amount paid being 282.36 RON per beneficiary, according to data centralized by the National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection (ANPIS).

In July, a number of 3,524,030 children received this aid, most of them in Bucharest (356,266) and in the counties of Iasi (187,492), Suceava (132,041) and Constanta (124,176), Agerpres.

The average amount paid had the highest value in the counties of Botosani - 288.06 RON, Caras-Severin - 286.75 RON and Timis - 286.19 RON.

The allowance is universal and is granted to children up to 18 years of age, as well as to young people who have reached the age of 18, who attend high school or professional education until they finish.

