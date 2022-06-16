Children to learn how to build insect hotel through Vacaresti Natural Park Association's 'Butterfly Trail'

Vacaresti Natural Park Association launches "Butterfly Trail", a new sightseeing tour that is part of the education project on the importance of butterflies and other urban pollinators.

"The one-kilometer-long trail was set up through sanitation, ecological reconstruction and vegetation restoration activities, and includes the placement of display panels and signage elements, as well as pollinator shelters or hotels," the association wrote on Facebook.

Thus, the park can become a "living school" in terms of the importance of butterflies in today's ecosystems, while also serving as a "true reservoir" of pollinators for other green areas of the city. Through the "Butterfly Trail", children can learn why butterflies are indicators of environmental quality and learn about the causes of the decline in pollinators worldwide, about pollution or global warming, but also what practical solutions are available locally to limit the degradation of habitats or the effects of climate change.

According to the association, children will learn how to build an insect hotel in the yard of their home or school and learn more about the crucial importance of wildflowers.

The association's specialists have so far identified more than 20 species of butterflies in the park, and biologists and naturalists will present to the public their diversity, complex life cycle and ecosystem services they provide through organized tours, workshops and information materials.

"Butterflies are delicate and beautiful animals with fascinating and complex lives. Easily seen by children and loved by all, they are the perfect ambassadors of the urban biodiversity that surrounds us. Therefore, devoting a few hours to enjoying butterflies in their natural habitat works wonders for our physical and mental health. The 'Butterfly Trail' project aims to sound the alarm about the decline in butterflies around the world and to promote the idea that their survival, as well as the state of the environment on which we humans depend, is in our hands," specified Vlad Cioflec, biologist at the Vacaresti Natural Park Association.

The project is funded by the Globalworth Foundation and endorsed by the Vacareti Natural Park Administration.

The Vacaresti Natural Park is, according to parcnaturalvacaresti.ro, the country's first urban natural park, the largest green space of the Capital, covering an area of 183 hectares.