Ciamba: Successful unfolding of Romania's EU Council presidency - appreciated by all partners

Minister-Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said on Wednesday that the successful completion of the mandate of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union proves that Romania is not only a full member state in the EU but also a country with the capacity to lead the European agenda and to generate results at European level for the benefit of the citizens.

"The successful unfolding of Romania's presidency, appreciated by all partners, proves that Romania is not only a full member of the European Union but also a member state capable of leading the European agenda and generating results at European level to the benefit of citizens. By assuming a conduct of real neutrality, we have succeeded in generating the trust of our partners in our actions as a member state, which will have long-term beneficial effects. By remarkable results, Romania generated a trust capital among European institutions and the member states, which I am convinced will be further capitalized on in promoting our interests at EU level. As you know, we have upheld the principle of cohesion on the main European files," Ciamba said at the Victoria Palace at the presentation of the review of Romania's presidency office of the Council of the European Union.

According to him, on the legislative dimension, in January, a number of amendments were adopted to improve the electoral legislation to prevent the use of personal data by the political parties or foundations in the elections to the European Parliament.

"On the non-legislative dimension, we have succeeded in adopting conclusions in the General Affairs Council on ensuring free and fair European elections, and especially conclusions aimed at combating misinformation, a very important thing. (...) We did not have a simple presidency, that is why we also had to add energy to topics that could have a great impact during the presidency and I am referring here to the Brexit file. It was treated with priority, it took special attention, especially since there were some clear deadlines, 29 March 2019 to formulate some decisions. We have succeeded in the accelerated adoption of legislative measures, 13 legislative proposals completed to limit the negative effect of a UK withdrawal without agreement. That remains there, the Finnish presidency has nothing more to do than that. No matter what happens on 31 October, the legislation made by Romania's presidency will protect the EU from negative effects, insofar as it is possible, of a UK exit without agreement, which we do not want, but at the same time it does not mean that it is not possible," said Ciamba.