CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival, physical&online format, from 14 to 18 December

The 25th edition of the CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival will open on Tuesday, 14 December, in physical format, at Cinema Eforie of Bucharest, and online, on cinepub.ro., a release by the UNATC (National University of Theatrical and Cinematographic Art) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, reads.

The organizers have chosen this year to pay special attention to the Romanian student film and to the young local cinematographic hopes, selecting a considerable number of productions from different years of study.

The foreign films in the competition are a strong selection, being thematically and stylistically representative of the searches of the young generation of filmmakers.During five days of screenings (December 14 and 18) the public will have the opportunity to take the pulse of the future of Romanian cinema and discover a wide range of original cinema visions, from different cultural areas, appearing to some of the most promising current students, future film authors.The jury of the festival is composed of reputed personalities from the country and abroad: the director, producer and festival designer Suzy Gillett - president of the jury (UK); director and actress Alina Grigore; director Gabriel Achim; photography director Vivi Dragan Vasile and film critic Calin Boto.On the last day of the festival, CineMAiubit will present two special screenings: a selection of three documentary films grouped under the title DOC.UNATC, followed by a discussion about the necessity and destiny of documentary film in Romania and a projection from the cycle "Active Archive": patrimony films from UNATC film library, restored and rendered to the public.The festival's timetable can be consulted on the festival's website and Facebook page and on the social media pages of UNATC and cinepub.ro.The festival is organized by the National University of Theatrical and Cinematographic Art "I. L. Caragiale'' Bucharest and the Cinemaiubit Foundation, having as main partners the CINEPUB.RO platform and the Cinemateca Eforie, with the support of the National Center of Cinematography, of the Union of Filmmakers of Romania, DACIN SARA and ICR (Romanian Cultural Institute).CineMAiubit was established in 1996, at the initiative of Elisabeta Bostan, the then dean of the Film Faculty and the president of the Cinemaiubit Foundation and is, since its debut, more than a festival, acting as an educational platform with the role of catalyst in the university cinematographic education.Over time, CineMAiubit has awarded names that later became the basic pillars of contemporary Romanian film: Cristian Mungiu, Calin Peter Netzer, Corneliu Porumboiu, Adina Pintilie, Ivana Mladenovic, Iulia Rugina, Catalin Mitulescu, Cristian Nemescu, Tudor Cristian Jurgiu, Dana Bunescu, Marius Panduru, Oleg Mutu, etc.