Ciolacu discusses with Ambassador Saranga about capitalizing on Israel's experience in anti-COVID vaccination campaign

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu had a meeting on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania, David Saranga, the discussions being focused, among other issues, on the "concrete way" in which Romania can capitalize on Israel's experience in the "effective organization" of the vaccination campaign against COVID, according to AGERPRES.

"I had a very good dialogue today with the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania, Mr. David Saranga, about the concrete way in which Romania can capitalize on the experience of Israel regarding the effective organization of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, as an essential part of the fight against the pandemic. Israel is a model of good practice and I believe that the Romanian authorities must take over both the measures to limit and stop the spread of the virus, and the solutions to reduce its impact on the economy and society," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Wednesday on his Facebook page.

At the same time, the PSD chairman assured the Israeli ambassador of Romania's firm commitment in the fight against anti-Semitism, regardless of its form or means of propagation.

"In this context, we conveyed to him that the slippage of the mayor of Constanta must remain an isolated incident that must not affect in any way the close relations of friendship between our countries," reads the post.