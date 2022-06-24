Ciolacu: I thank the chairwoman of European Parliament for support to Romania regarding accession to Schengen space

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday, following the meeting in Brussels with the chairwoman of the Euroepan Parliament, Roberta Metsola, that she is supporting Romania in its accession to the Schengen space, mentioning that our country "additionally" proved that it fulfills all conditions to be accepted "de facto".

"I thank the chairwoman of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, for the support granted to Romania for its accession to the Schengen space. The way in which the Romanian authorities have managed the situation on the Eastern border of the European Union, in the context of the current regional tensions, it additionally proves that Romania fulfills, de facto, all conditions for being accepted in the Schengen space," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.He mentioned that Romania wishes a new resolution that will support this action at an European level and which will be voted throughout its next presidency of the EU Council."We are relying on the support of the chairwoman of the European Parliament for Romania's accession to the Schengen space," Ciolacu said on Twitter as well.The PSD leader also said that he proposed a new debate format for the presidents of national parliaments, including Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu carried out a visit in Brussels on Thursday.On this occasion, he had meetings with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies - the Federal Parliament of the Kingdom of Belgium, Eliane Tillieux, the deputy Prime Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne, the Minister of Economy and Labor, as well as the commissioner for Labor and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit and the chairwoman of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.Marcel Ciolacu also had an intervention during the meeting with the PES leaders.AGERPRES