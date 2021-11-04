 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciolacu: We did not have discussions with PNL on positions in Gov't; I think we are on right track

Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu PSD

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that the talks with National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives did not focus on government positions, agerpres reports.

"We had a first meeting with colleagues from PNL. From the beginning, both I and my colleagues asked for a serious meeting and applied to the requirements and needs of Romanians at this time. We had no discussions regarding the positions in Romania's Government. (...) I think we are on the right track and if we are honest and patriotic, this is the way towards the formation of a new majority," Ciolacu said at Parliament after the meeting with the PNL representatives.

He reiterated that PSD will go to the consultations at Cotroceni Palace with a proposal for prime minister.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.