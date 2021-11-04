Ciolacu: We did not have discussions with PNL on positions in Gov't; I think we are on right track

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that the talks with National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives did not focus on government positions, agerpres reports."We had a first meeting with colleagues from PNL. From the beginning, both I and my colleagues asked for a serious meeting and applied to the requirements and needs of Romanians at this time. We had no discussions regarding the positions in Romania's Government. (...) I think we are on the right track and if we are honest and patriotic, this is the way towards the formation of a new majority," Ciolacu said at Parliament after the meeting with the PNL representatives.
He reiterated that PSD will go to the consultations at Cotroceni Palace with a proposal for prime minister.