Ciolacu: We've supported granting Moldova status of candidate country to EU during PES session

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that he supported the Republic of Moldova to be granted the status of candidate country to the European Union, during the PES session in Brussels in preparation of the European Council.

"Furthermore, I pleaded for Romania's project of becoming an active regional player, a hub for the region's stability and development, starting with Ukraine's reconstruction," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.Ciolacu also said on Twitter that leaders support the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia.The PSD chairman also had a meeting with the Commissioner for Labor and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit."I would like to thank the European Commissioner for Labor, Nicolas Schmit, for the willingness of identifying solutions together in order to optimize Romania's National Recovery and Resilience plan (PNRR) on the pension sector. I was delighted with his willingness regarding our financing request, for European money, of compensatory mechanisms for covering prices in energy, food and fuel for the most vulnerable categories," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook."A productive meeting with Nicolas Schmit. I appreciated the commissioner's willingness for an equitable plan of recovery for Romania on social issues and pensions. I congratulated the European Directive's approval regarding minimum wage and reminded of PSD's support for important issues that concern us," he also said on Twitter.AGERPRES