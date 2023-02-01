Ciolacu:Romanians need articulated economic, social plan, not airplanes represented by rotations, electoral arrangements

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated that the Social Democrats' priority in this period is to draft a plan of measures in order to stop the increase in prices and inflation and to protect the Romanian companies, underscoring that Romanians need an "articulated" social and economic plan and not "airplanes," represented by "rotations, combined elections, battles for positions or other electoral arrangements."

