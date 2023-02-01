 
     
Ciolacu:Romanians need articulated economic, social plan, not airplanes represented by rotations, electoral arrangements

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated that the Social Democrats' priority in this period is to draft a plan of measures in order to stop the increase in prices and inflation and to protect the Romanian companies, underscoring that Romanians need an "articulated" social and economic plan and not "airplanes," represented by "rotations, combined elections, battles for positions or other electoral arrangements."

"We are focusing on drawing up a plan of measures that will stop the rise in prices and inflation, encourage domestic production, create new jobs and protect Romanian companies. I am convinced that this is what Romanians expect from us. No rotations, combined elections, battles for positions or other electoral arrangements. People need solutions, an articulated social and economic plan, not airplanes!," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Wednesday, in a post on his Facebook page, told Agerpres.

