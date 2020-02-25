Ciolos: Designation of new Prime Minsiter in next few days would bring us back to correct path

The chairman of the Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, believes the designation of a new Prime Minister in the next few days would bring Romania back on the correct path.

"The decision of the Constitutional Court from yesterday [e.n. - Monday] may have issues, but we are obligated to follow it. If it's necessary to designate a Prime Minister that would actually try to build a majority, even though the changes are slim, then so be it. We are ready to go to Parliament and present our programme and our team, on our own or in an alliance. If we succeed, we will govern, if not, a new step will be made towards early elections. It's important not to remain stuck in the current indecision of other political actors. Such crises call for determined people," wrote Ciolos on Tuesday on Facebook.Dacian Ciolos said that starting with Monday's decision of the Constitutional Court, Romania has entered the gravest constitutional crisis in the past 30 years."Less than a month ago, a wide majority of parliamentary parties seemed willing to go towards early elections, which also determined the fall of the Government. Overnight, the PSD [Social Democrat Party] changes its mind, and PNL [National Liberal Party] starts faltering. The President announces that he is starting not to believe in early elections anymore, but does not propose an alternate solution. The most probable perspective seems that of remaining seven months with an interim government. In all this mixture of reconsiderations, my position, that of PLUS, but also that of the USR [Save Romania Union] PLUS Alliance remains the same. We believe the best solution is early elections. Only they would allow us to avoid a year lost in uncertainty for Romania. We only need political will to get there. A designation of a new Prime Minister in the next few days would bring us back on the correct path," Ciolos mentioned. AGERPRES