Ciolos: I don't think it is my duty to explain to PSD, PNL leaders how European mechanisms work

MEP Dacian Ciolos stated on Wednesday related to Romania's accession to the Schengen area, that it is not his duty to explain to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and National Liberal Party (PNL) leaders how the European mechanisms work, noting that they hold some positions that impose political and personal responsibility for their actions and decisions.

"Mr. Ciuca and Mr. Ciolacu congratulate themselves on yesterday's massive vote in the European Parliament in favor of Romania's accession to Schengen and they think that I should solve the problems that Romania still has in this process. I see with amazement how proud and afraid of the situation of our accession to this space they are, depending on what information they received on the day they give their statements. I would like to remind them that they hold positions that impose political and personal responsibility for their actions and decisions. The statements according to which we block the highways, stop the grain transit to Europe - made even in the European Parliament by a colleague from their coalition, yes we buy, yes we don't buy corvettes from the Dutch and other nonsense like this prove complete ignorance of the European political realities and the inability to make Romania a player to be taken seriously in European politics," stated Ciolos, according to a press release from Renewing Romania's European Project Party (REPER).

The former European Commissioner added that he would like to know if, "instead of questioning others about the reality in the European Parliament", the PSD and PNL leaders "know what Romania represents in Europe, how our European position should look, what are our duties and obligations and why we want to be European".

PSD President Marcel Ciolacu requested on Tuesday that the Romanian parties that are part of the EPP and Renew groups take all steps to convince their colleagues that Romania deserves to enter Schengen, stating that he is worried about the abstentions of their representatives in the European Parliament on the non-legislative resolution voted on Tuesday by which the member states are urged to allow Romania and Bulgaria to join the free movement area without delay.

For his part, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca emphasized that Romania took another step towards admission to the Schengen area by the fact that the European Parliament voted a resolution asking the Council of the European Union to approve our country's entry into the free movement area.