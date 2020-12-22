Ciolos: I proposed to President we work together, to apply reform program for Romania

The co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, stated that the leaders of the coalition have conveyed to the head of state the intention to have a government invested as quickly as possible, with Florin Citu as PM, adding that they proposed to President Iohannis a partnership to apply a program of reforms for Romania.

"We confirmed to the President the fact that the three parties have formed a coalition, have agreed on Florin Citu, the nomination for PM, that we have a governing program finalized and that we start governing as fast as possible, we want to have a government invested as quickly as possible, this week. We proposed to the President we work together, in partnership, this governing coalition and him, because Romania will need reforms," stated Ciolos, on Tuesday, after the consultations had with President Klaus Iohannis in view of designating the candidate for the position of Prime Minister.

"There are things that we have to discuss, reforms that we have proposed and for which we will request support in Parliament. It is a team that formed these days in which we had intense negotiations, even if some believe we've lagged. To form a government and finalize a serious and consistent governing plan in a few days, in less than two weeks, from my point of view is a performance, given the experience that we had in other EU member-states. So, I believe that from this point of view we are starting on the right foot and we are building, starting today, a partnership between Parliament-Government-Presidency to apply a program of reforms for Romania," Ciolos also said.

AGERPRES