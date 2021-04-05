Citu: 5 million people to be vaccinated by end of May, in most pessimistic scenario

Prime Minister Florin Citu, declared on Monday that Romania will have the necessary vaccine doses so that, by the end of May, in the most pessimistic scenario, 5 million people will be vaccinated against COVID, and launched a call to the politicians and the representatives of the church to get involved in accelerating the vaccination campaign.

"These are two very important months for us, April and May, because in these two months we will have almost 8 - 8.3 million vaccine doses that will arrive in Romania and they are very important, because it would mean that by the end of May, in the most pessimistic scenario, to have almost 5 million people vaccinated and in an optimistic scenario - 6.3 million people vaccinated. 5 million vaccinated people is an important number for us, because it represents nearly 35% of the adult population that needs to be vaccinated, and I believe, it is very important to talk about the recovery of the economy at the end of May," Florin Citu said, during a press conference at Victoria Palace.

The Head of the Executive added that it is very important for local and central politicians to get involved in presenting the vaccination campaign.

According to him, Romania will have the necessary doses for "vaccinating 10 million people at the end of July".

"We are going faster than scheduled, but it is very important for people to vaccinate. So, if we go and get vaccinated, and that is why we must first schedule an appointment on the vaccination platform, we will be able to talk about 10 million people vaccinated. We have the doses, they are already scheduled, and we will be able to speak of 10 million people vaccinated at the end of July, which clearly shows, are 70% of adult people and then we will be able to talk about reopening the economy, almost in full," Citu said.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister mentioned that he had a meeting on Monday with the representatives of the National Coordinating Committee for COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) and that they agreed that by the middle of June to reach 100,000 people vaccinated per day.