Citu: Budget deficit stays at 7.16 pct; minor changes, if any

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday that the draft for the 2021 state budget foresees, at this moment, a deficit of 7.16 percent, despite some "minor changes", as the normative act is in the process of being reviewed.

"The budget is still in review. We are waiting for the approvals and then it will enter the Government session. No changes were made at the Health Ministry's budget, or at budget credits, I think there's an amendment at commitment appropriations allowing the Ministry to make contracts and payments during the rest of the year. If there are any changes, they are minor. Regarding local authorities, perhaps there are a few changes. The budget deficit stays at 7.16 percent at this time. If there will be anything else in the following days, we will see, but I do not believe there is anything substantial," Citu said at the Parliament House.