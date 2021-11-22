Citu: Coalition with PSD is a compromise we're making right now, it's not unconditional

The coalition with PSD (Social Democratic Party) is a compromise and "it is not unconditional," the PNL (National Liberal Party) chair, Florin Citu, stated on Monday, agerpres reports.

"We went to consultations after we made some decisions. (...) Now it's time that Romanians learn why we made these decisions in PNL. There have been two months in which a majority has not been found, we've tried several formulas and we've reached this compromise to make this governing coalition. (...) We make this governing coalition because all the other options if we did not make this coalition now were much harder for Romanians. It is an important moment. We took this decision, but I want to assure the Romanians that this coalition is not an unconditional coalition, I will monitor how this coalition will work and I will make sure that the interests of the Romanians will never be questioned and that the financial stability of Romania will never be put in danger. So I want to assure the Romanians that this coalition is a compromise that we are making at the moment, but it is not unconditional, we will continue to fight for the Liberal principles, you have seen them in the governing programme and we will always fight for them and we will always fight for these Liberal principles in this coalition," said Citu, at the PNL headquarters.

He maintained that the PNL team of ministers had been validated by the list and no roll-call vote had been taken at the National Political Bureau meeting.