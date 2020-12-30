Citu: Romanians will need a visa to be able to work and study in the United Kingdom as of January 1

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that, from January 1, 2021, European citizens, including Romanians, will need a visa to be able to work and study in the United Kingdom, but the visa will not be necessary in case of short-term tourist trips.

"Brexit ends on December 31, which means that starting with January 1, 2021, the United Kingdom will have a third state status in relation to EU states, including Romania. There are a few things I want to tell you. Of course, we will communicate officially, but we should know: customs controls for all goods moving to and from the United Kingdom, so all European carriers and economic operators, including Romanians, operating in relation to the United Kingdom, will have to to know and comply with these new regulations. And again, for short-term travels to the United Kingdom for less than six months in a year, for tourism purposes, European citizens, including Romanians, can travel without a visa, which is very important. So, for short trips, under six months, maybe up to a year, for tourism purposes, European citizens, including Romanian citizens, can travel without visa", Citu specified, after the Government meeting.