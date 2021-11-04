Citu: We found many things that can unite us with PSD; we will present both variants

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, said on Thursday that in the discussions with Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives many things were found that unite the two parties, but he specified that the Liberals will present in the party the talks with Save Romania Union (USR) as well, and then make a decision, agerpres reports.

"I think we have found many things tonight that can unite us, for example the situation today. We have a crisis in health, energy and for that we need a stable government. If we manage to do this with PSD, it is OK," Citu said at Parliament after the meeting of the PNL negotiation team with the PSD representatives.

He stressed that the decision will be made in the PNL."We present the two options with pluses and minuses and then we make a decision," Citu said.