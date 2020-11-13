City of Sibiu, two-week quarantine as of 16 November

The central city of Sibiu is entering a two-week quarantine starting with 16 November, the Secretary of State Dr. Raed Arafat announced on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

The decision was made Friday at an emergency meeting, also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan.

According to the GCS (Strategic Communication Group), Sibiu County ranks first in the country in terms of infection rate, which is 7.78 per thousand inhabitants on Friday, an increase from the previous day, when there were 7.4 per thousand inhabitants. In the last 24 hours, a number of 470 people have been positively confirmed at the level of Sibiu County.