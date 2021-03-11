 
     
CNCAV: 106,800 doses of Moderna vaccine to reach "Cantacuzino" Institute on Friday

The National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) against COVID-19 on Friday informed that the National Medical-Military Institute for Research and Development "Cantacuzino" is about to receive 106,800 doses of Moderna vaccine.

"106,800 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive on Friday at the National Medical-Military Institute for Research and Development "Cantacuzino." The transport is provided by the manufacturing company and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land. The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the next period they will be distributed to the existing regional centres at the national level," it is shown in a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES by the CNCAV.

According to the same source, the doses will be distributed as follows: Bucharest National Storage Centre - 32,600 doses, Brasov Regional Storage Centre - 5,600 doses, Cluj Regional Storage Centre -11,200 doses, Constanta Regional Storage Centre - 15,400 doses, Regional Storage Centre Craiova - 2,800 doses, Iasi Regional Storage Centre - 18,200 doses, Timisoara Regional Storage Centre - 21,000 doses.

