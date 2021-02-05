CNCAV: 39,300 doses of Moderna vaccine to be distributed on Friday nationwide

A number of 39,300 doses of vaccine from Moderna are distributed on Friday to the regional centres in the country, informs the National Coordinating Committee of the Vaccination Activities against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES.

According to this source, the doses are part of the third tranche of vaccines that arrived on Friday morning at the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development "Cantacuzino."

"Both doses received by Romania in the current tranche and in the previous tranche will be used in the vaccination centres, based on requests sent to the National Centre and regional storage centres, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates. In Romania , the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that, periodically, our country receives the vaccine tranches necessary to immunize the population. As the new tranches arrive in Romania, the programming application is updated and allows continuing the programming process for the population categories in the current stage," says CNCAV.