CNCAV: 57,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Romania on Tuesday

A number of 57,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on Tuesday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research.According to a press release of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), the transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.
"The doses will be stored at the National Storage Center, and in the next period will be distributed in the existing regional centers at national level. The National Storage Center for vaccines against COVID-19 within the Cantacuzino Institute is fully authorized and approved by the Authority National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority that has competence in the field of medicine for human use," says CNCAV.
As many as 1,320,400 doses produced by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca have been received in Romania so far, and as of February 15, 402,534 people have been immunized with this type of vaccine.