CNCAV: New batch of AstraZeneca to arrive in Romania

A number of 103,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, informs a press release of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19.

According to the quoted source, the transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

Doses will be stored at the National Storage Center of the Cantacuzino Institute.Thus, the vaccination process continues both in the centers in Bucharest and in the country, the doses being distributed as follows:* Bucharest National Storage Center: 27,600 doses;* Brasov Regional Storage Center: 12,600 doses;* Cluj Regional Storage Center: 14,900 doses;* Constanta Regional Storage Center: 11,500 doses;* Craiova Regional Storage Center: 9,700 doses;* Iasi Regional Storage Center: 16,000 doses;* Timisoara Regional Storage Center: 10,900 doses.On March 8, following the recommendations of the Scientific and Medical Group of the National Steering Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19, of the Ministry of Health and of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices in Romania, it was decided to renounce the age limit for inoculating the vaccine produced by the company AstraZeneca."With the support of the Special Telecommunications Service, appointments for vaccination with AstraZeneca serum can be made on the electronic platform, as a result of the elimination of the age restriction. The vaccine is addressed to persons over 18 years of age who, according to the National Anti-COVID 19 Vaccination Strategy, are part of the second stage, respectively the persons with chronic diseases and the persons with disabilities," the press release also reads.