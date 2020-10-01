CNE: Instead of setting up cab for tablets, authorities should ensure need for online classes

The National Council of Students (CNE) said on Thursday that the government should ensure the need for devices necessary for online courses is covered, so as not to reach the "embarrassing" situation of "moving around" tablets from one school to another.

"The inability of the Romanian Government to provide the devices needed for online teaching has devastating effects on students learning online in communities severely affected by COVID-19. Instead of setting up cab services for tablets, moving around the electronic devices from one student to the other, the authorities should make sure that the need for devices is covered, so that students are not put in embarrassing situations, having to walk the tablets from one school to another. Let's be serious!" said Rares Voicu, president of the National Council of Students, according to a press release.CNE emphasizes that the Government has the duty to comply with Law 109/2020, according to which the Ministry of Education and Research provides, upon request, an electronic device connected to the Internet to any student or teacher who requests it.The organization recalls that it has requested "ever since" May a phased centralized procurement."More than two weeks after the start of the school year, the distribution of tablets has only just begun, despite the fact that more than 580 educational units are in the red scenario, which involves the exclusively online attendance of students to classes," the students' representatives explain.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the tablets would be given to pupils on loan, and could be redistributed to schools in other localities, depending on the evolution or involution of the number of COVID-19 cases.