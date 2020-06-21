CNPP: Over 958,000 pensioners receive social entitlement in May 2020

The number of beneficiaries of social entitlement for pensioners was 958,679 persons in May 2020, according to data centralized by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP).

Of the total beneficiaries of social entitlement registered in May 2020, 803,857 were pensioners from the public system and 154,822 retired farmers.The the average value of the entitlement borne from the state budget was 260 lei for pensioners from the public system. The highest values were registered in the counties of Cluj - 305 lei, Bistrita-Nasaud - 299 lei and Hunedoara - 292 lei.Most beneficiaries of this entitlement were in Bucharest - 35,590 and in the counties of Suceava - 32,388 pensioners, Iasi - 29,004 and Dolj - 28,225.In respect to retired farmers, the average social entitlement borne from the state budget was 142 lei, with the highest value being registered in Bucharest (between 187 lei and 215 lei) and in the counties of Ilfov - 227 lei and Gorj - 208 lei.The highest number of beneficiaries was registered in the counties of Iasi - 10,419 persons, Dolj - 10,160 persons and Botosani - 9,714.