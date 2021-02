The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted, on Wednesday, a new decision proposing the extension of the alert state for a period of 30 days, starting February 12, on Romania's territory, keeping in place the preventive measures adopted at national level and the inclusion of outbreaks of COVID-19 in calculating the incidence of new coronavirus infections, according to AGERPRES.

The decision is going to be submitted to Government's approval.