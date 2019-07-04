Coal production down 7.8 per cent in January-April, imports up 23.7 pct

The coal production in Romania reached 1.284 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first four months of the year, by 7.8 per cent (108,000 toe) below the level recorded in the same period last year, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the same interval, Romania imported 175,800 toe net coal, by 33,700 (23.7 per cent) more than the quantity imported in January - April 2018.

According to the Energy Strategy project published on the Website of the relevant ministry, coal is a primary energy resource in the energy mix, a strategic fuel in supporting national and regional energy security.

The lignite resources in Romania are estimated at 690 million toe (124 million toe), 290 million tonnes (52 million toe) of which are exploitable in assigned perimeters. For an average consumption of resources of 4.5 million toe/per year, the lignite resources can cover for 28 years, provided that consumption in the next 25 years remains constant and no other lignite deposits will be capitalized on.

The known pit coal resources are of 232 million tonnes (85 million toe), 83 million tonnes (30 million toe) of which are exploitable in assigned perimeters. For an average consumption of resources of 0.3 million toe/per year, the pit coal resources can cover for 104 years, but the exploitation of this primary energy resource depends on the economic feasibility of exploitations.