Coalition for Romania's Development asks for PNRR detailed outline of tax authority's reform

The Coalition for Romania's Development is asking for an individualized and detailed outline of the reform of the National Tax Administration Authority (ANAF) in the version of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that will be submitted to the European Commission for the start of negotiations, according to AGERPRES.

"We consider that in addition to digital tax collection and e-invoicing services already provided for in the PNRR, ANAF's reform must also include the implementation of technical solutions for remote dialogue with ANAF representatives, remote tax control, improvement of income and tax statement systems for individuals, improvement of the services offered through the Virtual Private Space and the taxpayer record, as well as critical investments in human capital for re-skilling and up-skilling, both technically and as regards the relationship with the taxpayer. On behalf of the business community we are calling for the reform of ANAF, the turntable for any direction for Romania's development, to be individualized and detailed in the PNRR version that will be now be submitted to the European Commission for the start negotiations, thus increasing the chances for the speedy approval and implementation of this reform. The CDR expresses its readiness to support the outlining of this project with concrete proposals," CDR said in a release.

The Coalition for the Development of Romania welcomes the release for consultation of the updated version of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan which incorporates several proposals for projects and reforms advanced by the private sector, especially in terms of digital transformation, education, green shift.

On the other hand, the organization points out that the reform of ANAF is mentioned only generically, without indicating concrete measures and proposals.

"Overhauling ANAF is a key reform that Romania urgently needs, both from the perspective of economic recovery and from the perspective of increasing competitiveness and quality of life. By including the reform of ANAF in PNRR, without a clear individualization, Romania risks missing out again on the opportunity to finance and operationalize the real modernization, the complex and complete digital transformation of the tax administration, despite the positive impact proven by the experience of other states in improving budget revenue collection or the taxation of the economy," the cited document states.

Pillar II dedicated to digital transformation provides for the tax collection system going digital, including e-billing services, but these are just some important elements of a larger puzzle that needs to be included in the PNRR.

In the vision of the business environment, the reform of ANAF is a stand-alone project, which is fully subsumed both to the country recommendations the EC has repeatedly made in recent years, and to the eligibility criteria provided for by the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism. According to CDR, this project must benefit from a coherent and rigorous planning and an appropriate allocation, so as to ensure its implementation by the end of 2026, the deadline for receiving funding through PNRR.

CDR is a private initiative built as a collaboration agreement through the joint participation of its members, and brings together organizations such as the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham), the French Chamber of Commerce in Romania (CCIFER), the Romanian Businesspeople's Association (AOAR ), the Romanian - German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK), Romanian Business Leaders (RBL), the Foreign Investors Council (FIC), the 'Concordia' Employers' Confederation (CPC) and the National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR).

The companies represented by the 25 CDR member business organizations employ over one million people and generate approximately 50 percent of GDP.