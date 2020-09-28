Code Yellow of rain in 27 counties until Tuesday afternoon

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Monday, a Code Yellow warning of temporarily accentuated atmospheric instability and significantly quantitative rains, valid until Tuesday, in 27 counties.

Thus, between September 28, 18:00 - September 29, 12:00, in Oltenia, Moldova and locally in Muntenia, Transylvania and Maramures, there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability that will be manifested by showers, thunders and gusts.

Also, in short time intervals or by accumulation, the quantities of water will exceed 25 - 35 l / sqm and, on restricted areas, especially in Moldova and in the mountain area, 40 - 60 l / sqm.

The counties targeted by the Code Yellow warning are: Botosani, Iasi, Vaslui, Galati, Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea, Buzau, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Harghita, Covasna, Prahova, Dambovita, Teleorman, Arges, Sibiu, Alba, Valcea, Olt, Dolj, Gorj, Mehedinti, Hunedoara and Caras-Severin.

Meteorologists say that rains and atmospheric instability will be in the rest of the territory, and in the southeast and west there will be temporary gusts of 45 - 55 km / h.

As of Tuesday afternoon until Friday, it will rain significantly, especially in the northern half of the country.