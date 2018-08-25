The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Sunday a Code Yellow warning for torrential rains and accentuated atmospheric instability in 25 counties in central, north, west and southwest of the country, valid starting this afternoon until Monday evening.

According to the ANM, starting on Sunday at 14:00 until Monday at 23:00, there will be periods of high atmospheric instability in Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Transylvania and locally in Oltenia and in the mountain area. There will be torrential showers, frequent electric discharges, short-time wind intensifications that will also turn into storms and hail.In short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 20-25 liters / sq m and isolatedly 40 to 60 liters / sq m.The code yellow is valid in 19 counties, namely: Maramures, Covasna, Harghita, Brasov, Sibiu, Alba, Hunedoara, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti, Gorj, Dolj, Timis, Arad, Bihor, Salaj, Satu Mare, Bistrita- Nasaud, Mures, Cluj, and in part in 6 counties: Suceava, Neamt, Dambovita, Prahova, Arges, Valcea.