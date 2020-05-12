Coercive measures not directly criminal, infected person sneezing without mask gets criminal file

Coercive measures are not directly criminal, but contraventions, however, should an infected person intentionally take off their mask on the subway and sneeze, a criminal file could be drawn up in their case, Interior Minister Marcel Vela told Tuesday private TV broadcaster Digi24.

"That very moment, call 112, at all the subway stations, we'll have law enforcement. We can call 112 instantly, which means the person took his or her mask off deliberately. If that person doesn't have a mask and sneezes, he or she may have a criminal file drawn up, because the person's behaviour falls into the criminal area and he/she has knowingly contributed to the spread of diseases. I mean, there was talk about an infected person who gets on the subway and takes off his/her mask. Consequently, my answer refers to this case, it is not a general answer for all those who do not have a mask to have a criminal file drawn up, because coercive measures are not directly criminal, they are contraventions," Vela explained.

He thus clarified a range of information that appeared in the press, following an online interview, in which he answered a question raising the issue of an infected person entering the subway, taking off his/her mask and deliberately sneezes in order to affect the others.

"If the person has a mask and sneezes, nothing bad happens, if he/she got on the subway, he/she is supposed to have a mask already, because at the entrance there are checks in this respect. And if a person normally feels like sneezing (...) and has a mask, it is a natural thing, it is neither illegal nor wrongdoing," Vela said.