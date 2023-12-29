Consolidated general budget outstanding debts up by 8.8% in November 2023

The outstanding debts of the general consolidated budget increased by 8.83%, in November 2023, compared to the previous month, to 326.63 million RON, from 300.13 million RON in October, according to the data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

Arrears over 90 days increased by 7.17%, from 103.2 million RON to 110.6 million RON, those over 120 days increased by 12.5%, from 138.5 million RON, in October 2023, to 155.9 million RON in November 2023. Arrears over 360 days increased by 2.9%, from 58.5 million RON to 60.2 million RON.

According to the ministry's data, with regard to local budgets, outstanding debts increased by 9.6%, from 277.96 million RON (in October 2023) to 304.86 million RON (in November 2023).

Debts over 90 days increased by 9.63%, to 107 million RON, those over 120 days increased by 12.4%, to 147.7 million RON, while arrears of more than 360 days increased by 2.65%, up to 50.2 million RON.

In the "State and autonomous budget" chapter, arrears decreased from 22.17 million RON in October 2023 to 21.78 million RON in November 2023 (-1.76%). Outstanding debts over 90 days decreased by 34.55%, to 3.6 million RON, those over 120 days increased by 17.14%, to 8.2 million RON, and those over 360 of days increased by 4.16%, to 10 million RON.