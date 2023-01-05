Constanta: AUR deputy criminally investigated for domestic violence, party representatives announce internal investigation

Representatives of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) confirm that an AUR deputy from Constanta is being investigated by the police after allegedly assaulting his wife, noting that an internal investigation has also been launched within the political formation, told Agerpres.

"Regarding the incident in which a deputy from Constanta of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians was allegedly involved, we send you the following official position of the party: We are firmly against any form of physical or psychological violence. We believe that the family is a sanctuary that must be protected from manifestations aggressive, and the authorities are obliged to investigate and resolve this type of incident without delay. The Honorary Jury of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians has started an internal investigation and will propose a decision in accordance with the provisions of the party's Code of Ethics. Depending on the seriousness of the facts, the sanctions can go up to the loss of all functions within the party," it is shown in a press release sent by AUR.

According to the Constanta County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, around 02:00, police officers from the Lumina Police Station were notified, by calling 112, by a woman that she had been physically assaulted by her husband, at the shared residence in the town of Lumina.

"Going to the scene, the police found that the reports were confirmed, the persons in question being identified, respectively a 57-year-old man, and the injured person, 49 years old, who showed visible signs of violence. The policemen an ambulance was requested, the medical staff provided specialized care to the woman, she refused to be transported to the hospital. The police immediately drew up the risk assessment form, revealing an imminent risk, but the woman opposed the issuing of a provisional protection order," the IPJ informed, through a press release.

In the case, a criminal investigation file was prepared under the aspect of committing the crime of domestic violence.

At the same time, as it was found that a minor also attended the incident, the intervention of a team from the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection Constanta was requested, in order to arrange legal measures, the press release mentions.