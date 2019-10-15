Construction works up 27 pct in January-August

The construction works volume advanced 27 per cent, unadjusted series, in January-August 2019, and by 20.6 per cent, as adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality, against the same period of 2018, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In August 2019, construction works volume advanced 0.6 per cent against the previous month, as unadjusted series, and stayed at the same level, when adjusted. Compared with the same month last year, the volume of construction works increased both as unadjusted series and as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, by 32.7 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.