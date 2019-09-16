Construction works' volume up 26pct in 7 months

The volume of construction works increased by 26 per cent, as gross series, and by 18.8 per cent, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in the first seven months of the year, compared with the same period last year, according to the information released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

In July 2019, the volume of construction works climbed 2.9 per cent from the previous months, as gross series, and 4.0 per cent, as series depending on the number of business days and seasonality.Compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, the volume of construction works increases both as gross series and as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, by 41.0 per cent and 38.7 per cent, respectively.