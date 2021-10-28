Consumer goods represent sector least affected by pandemic

Consumer goods represent the sector that was least affected by the pandemic crisis, and three out of four customers remain faithful to their preferred brand, according to a study made by Reveal Marketing Research, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The Reveal Marketing Research study analyzed the behavior of Romanian consumers during the period of August-September in three sectors of the economy: retail, consumer goods and banking. According to this new study that covered both the urban and rural environment, as opposed to last year, 75% of respondents remained loyal to their favorite brand.

On the other hand, for 6% of Romanians, their behavior changed during this period, being less loyal towards their favorite brands, and 18% were even more loyal, when looking at the previous year."For companies, it is becoming more and more important that they recurrently analyze the consumer's attitude towards the brand in order to identify vulnerabilities ahead of time," says Marius Luican, the CEO of Reveal Marketing Research.The retail sector is the only one with a net increase of loyalty during the period of 2020-2021 (in the year 2021 Romanians were declaring to be 22% more loyal as opposed to the year 2020), while the consumer goods sector registered the highest percentage of loyal customers (75%). In other words, consumers are drawn to brands that show empathy and support the values of their own customers.Reveal Marketing Research is a full-service market research company, specialized in marketing research, sociological studies, customer insight, business strategy, market development.