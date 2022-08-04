Consumer protection purchases 50 bodycams for its field commissioners

The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has purchased 50 bodycams, which will be worn by the commissioners who carry out field checks, the president of the institution, Horia Constantinescu, announced on Thursday in a press conference.

"In order to combat not only the lack of professional training that we have to admit exists within the institution, we have also taken other measures that have generated just as many scandals within the Authority, but which will certainly protect both the integrity of the commissioners and the work of our institution. We have already purchased 50 bodycams. We did not have a budget to buy a bodycam for each Commissioner, but it is certainly a situation that by the beginning of next spring will be completed, because we will get the budget to complete this acquisition. We will have 50 such equipment that will be worn by the commissioners present on-site. They will be started before entering the economic operator and kept in operation until the end of the control action, so that both the findings of our colleagues and the dialogue with the economic operator remain archived. Not a few times the economic operators have accused us of abusive measures or of wondering whatever hogwash related to their activity. Once these bodycams are installed, we will all be able to follow exactly how the dialogue went, the findings made and to make sure that these things are well kept and transposed into the minutes. The purchase has been completed, it is to be delivered to us somewhere between August 10-15. We will dedicate them to certain structures, to certain actions that we will carry out. All commissioners will be obliged to wear this equipment during the on-site inspections," Constantinescu said.

Horia Constantinescu added that the institution he leads has acquired 20 transceiver stations, through the Special Telecommunication Service, "for large-scale operative actions", Agerpres.