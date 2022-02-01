Contemporary visual art exhibition at Elite Art Gallery, opened by Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation

The Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation announces the opening of an exhibition of contemporary visual art on February 7, at the Elite Art Gallery.

"The exhibition brings together at Elite Art Gallery the creative personalities of 15 young artists, eloquently expressed through artistic installations and works of graphics, painting, clothing design and textile art. The exhibition opens a current discourse on visual art created by the young generation. and the way the latter communicates, despite the origin of several artistic areas," informs a press release posted on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

One of the mentors of the young artists at the beginning of their career, Ileana Dana Marinescu, visual artist and member of Visual Artists' Union of Romania, will exhibit, in turn, a series of works.

The exhibition will be open until February 14.