Contribution to OECD for participation in International Program of Action on Climate Change, approved by Government

The Government approved, by a decision, the payment of Romania's voluntary financial contribution to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in order for Romania's participation in the International Program for Action on Climate Change (IPAC), carried out at OECD level, within the equivalent in lei of the amount of 23,000 euros.

According to a Government's release, the amount will be covered by the budget of the General Secretariat of the Government for 2022, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Council of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has recently decided to open accession negotiations with Romania.