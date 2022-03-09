 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Contribution to OECD for participation in International Program of Action on Climate Change, approved by Government

euronews.com
OECD

The Government approved, by a decision, the payment of Romania's voluntary financial contribution to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in order for Romania's participation in the International Program for Action on Climate Change (IPAC), carried out at OECD level, within the equivalent in lei of the amount of 23,000 euros.

According to a Government's release, the amount will be covered by the budget of the General Secretariat of the Government for 2022, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Council of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has recently decided to open accession negotiations with Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.