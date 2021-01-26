Coronavirus/2,877 new cases of COVID-19, death toll hits 17,938

As many as 2,877 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following more than 28,000 tests performed at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Tuesday, 715,438 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 658,595 were declared cured.

Countrywide, 5,328,908 RT-PCR tests and 88,010 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far.

In the past 24 hours, 22,197 RT-PCR tests (14,079 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,118 on request) and 6,885 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Another 97 people - 60 men and 37 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, according to data by GCS, with the death toll reaching 17,938 people.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age group 30-39 years, two deaths in the category of 40-49 years, six deaths in the 50-59 year category, 21 deaths in the category 60-69 years, 37 deaths in the category 70-79 years and 30 deaths in the category over 80 years.

96 of the deaths recorded are of patients who had comorbidities, and one deceased patient did not show comorbidities.