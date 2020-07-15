Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,200, Bucharest City - 3,985, Brasov County - 2,130

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are northeastern Suceava County - with 4,200 cases, Bucharest City - 3,985, Brasov County with 2,130 and seven other counties - Arges, Botosani, Dambovita, Galati, Vrancea, Neamt and Iasi - with more than 1,000 illnesses each.

Romania has a total of 34,226 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:

*Alba - 499 cases

*Arad - 732

*Arges - 1,570

*Bacau - 791

*Bihor - 715

*Bistrita-Nasaud - 652

*Botosani - 1,084

*Brasov - 2,130

*Braila - 330

*Buzau - 859

*Caras-Severin - 134

*Calarasi - 219

*Cluj - 803

*Constanta - 562

*Covasna - 335

*Dambovita - 1,037

*Dolj - 402

*Galati - 1,363

*Giurgiu - 295

*Gorj - 444

*Harghita - 395

*Hunedoara - 728

*Ialomita - 553

*Iasi - 1,094

*Ilfov - 938

*Maramures - 250

*Mehedinti - 291

*Mures - 829

*Neamt - 1,013

*Olt - 407

*Prahova - 880

*Satu Mare - 82

*Salaj - 124

*Sibiu - 717

*Suceava - 4,200

*Teleorman - 200

*Timis - 639

*Tulcea - 208

*Vaslui - 246

*Valcea - 172

*Vrancea - 1,282

*Bucharest - 3,985.