Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,200, Bucharest City - 3,985, Brasov County - 2,130

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are northeastern Suceava County - with 4,200 cases, Bucharest City - 3,985, Brasov County with 2,130 and seven other counties - Arges, Botosani, Dambovita, Galati, Vrancea, Neamt and Iasi - with more than 1,000 illnesses each.
Romania has a total of 34,226 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:
*Alba - 499 cases
*Arad - 732
*Arges - 1,570
*Bacau - 791
*Bihor - 715
*Bistrita-Nasaud - 652
*Botosani - 1,084
*Brasov - 2,130
*Braila - 330
*Buzau - 859
*Caras-Severin - 134
*Calarasi - 219
*Cluj - 803
*Constanta - 562
*Covasna - 335
*Dambovita - 1,037
*Dolj - 402
*Galati - 1,363
*Giurgiu - 295
*Gorj - 444
*Harghita - 395
*Hunedoara - 728
*Ialomita - 553
*Iasi - 1,094
*Ilfov - 938
*Maramures - 250
*Mehedinti - 291
*Mures - 829
*Neamt - 1,013
*Olt - 407
*Prahova - 880
*Satu Mare - 82
*Salaj - 124
*Sibiu - 717
*Suceava - 4,200
*Teleorman - 200
*Timis - 639
*Tulcea - 208
*Vaslui - 246
*Valcea - 172
*Vrancea - 1,282
*Bucharest - 3,985.