All the counties and the City of Bucharest remain in the green scenario regarding infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand people being in the counties of Prahova - 0.22 and Alba - 0.2, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In Bucharest, the infection rate has dropped to 0.13 cases per thousand people, lower than the previous day when the rate stood at 0.14 cases per thousand people.