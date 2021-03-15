 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,225 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 11,238

spitalmilitarsb.ro
terapie intensiva ATI

A number of 11,238 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, of whom 1,225 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 54,507 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 14,588 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 52,305 people are in quarantine at home, and 88 in institutionalized quarantine, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 3,275 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.