Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,225 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 11,238

A number of 11,238 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, of whom 1,225 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 54,507 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 14,588 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 52,305 people are in quarantine at home, and 88 in institutionalized quarantine, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 3,275 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112.