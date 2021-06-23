Coronavirus/GCS: 141 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 685

A number of 685 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 141 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

In total, 2,107 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 979 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

At the same time, 20,945 people are in quarantine at home and 32 in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 308 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 637 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens, agerpres report.