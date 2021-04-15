Coronavirus/GCS: 1,518 patients - in ICU; hospitalised persons - 13,050

A number of 13,050 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,518 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

In total, 56,925 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 12,605 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 46,380 people are in quarantine at home and in institutionalized quarantine - 128, according to GCS.In the last 24 hours, 3,333 calls were registered to the unique emergency number 112 and 552 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.