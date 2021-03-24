 
     
Coronavirus / INSP - weekly report: 26.4% of deaths in Bucharest and Timis, Maramures, Hunedoara, Brasov Counties

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Wednesday that 26.4% of all deaths in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the week of March 15-21 in Bucharest and in the counties of Timis, Maramures, Hunedoara and Brasov.

According to the weekly report, 42.7% of all cases were registered in Bucharest, Timis, Ilfov, Cluj and Brasov.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, one in 66 cases has been reported among medical personnel.

According to the INSP, 85.4% of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 who died were over 60, and 59.4% of deaths were in men.

The same report shows that 95.3% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

