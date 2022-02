COVID-19 daily report: 7,694 new cases, 85 deaths in past 24 hours

As many as 7,694 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours and 85 deaths have been reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

The highest number of cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic in Romania, namely 40,018, was recorded on 1 February 2022. (AGERPRES)