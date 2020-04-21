COVID-19 infected Romanian dies in Belgium, bringing death toll of Romanians abroad to 62

A Romanian national infected with the novel coronavirus has died in Belgium, bringing the COVID-19 death tolls of Romanians abroad to 62, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

According to the GCS, 947 Romanian citizens have tested positive for the novel coronavirus: 633 in Italy, 196 in Spain, 26 in France, 14 in Germany, 59 in the UK, 2 in Namibia, 2 in the USA, 3 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 14 in Italy, 15 in France, 19 in the UK, 7 in Spain, 3 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden and one in Switzerland.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 11 have been declared recovered: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.