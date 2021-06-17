COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 29,002 people immunised in last 24 hours, 12,504 with first dose

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 29,002 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 19,916 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1,410 of the Moderna vaccine, 792 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 6,884 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data provided on Wednesday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

CNCAV shows that 12,504 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 16,498 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 8,661,632 doses have been administered to 4,606,652 people, of whom 312,078 have received their first dose and 4,294,484 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well.In the last 24 hours, 18 side effects were reported, of which one local and 17 general.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,468 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,768 were local and 14,700 general.CNCAV also says that 145 side effects are being investigated.