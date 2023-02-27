COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 552 people immunised against COVID-19, Feb. 20-26

Romania's National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Public Health Institute reported on Tuesday that in the February 20-26 week, 552 people in Romania were vaccinated against COVID-19, including 465 using Pfizer Omicron designed to fight the new strains of coronavirus, which administration began on November 28, 2022, told Agerpres.

In the same week, 87 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,919,016 doses have been administered.

As many as 8,130,230 are now fully vaccinated, while 2,666,292 got the third dose.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 20,101 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,247 local and 17,854 general.