COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,691 people immunised in last 24h, including 48 children aged 5-11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday that in the last 24 hours, 6,691 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 1,193 first doses, 1,711 second doses, and 3,787 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 48 were Pfizer Pediatric for children aged 5-11.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,610,279 doses have been administered to 8,098,232 people, of whom 8,028,849 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,483,724 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

In the past 24 hours, one instance, local, of side effects was reported.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been a combined 19,952 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,190 local and 17,763 general.